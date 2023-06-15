SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

