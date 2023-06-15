Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 187

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.17% from the company’s previous close.

SYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 199.40 ($2.49).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Trading Down 0.2 %

LON SYNT opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £417.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,788.00, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 267.41 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

Synthomer Company Profile

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,527.53). Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.