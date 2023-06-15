Talbot Financial LLC Invests $10.86 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.46. The company has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

