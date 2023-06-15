Talbot Financial LLC Invests $249,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 167,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

