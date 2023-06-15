Talbot Financial LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

