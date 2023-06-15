Talbot Financial LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

