Talbot Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,000. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 390,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.28 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

