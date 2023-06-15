Talbot Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.