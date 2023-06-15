Talbot Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,939 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $446.05 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

