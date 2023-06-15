Talbot Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 47,037 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

