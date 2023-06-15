Talbot Financial LLC Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.6 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

