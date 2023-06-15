Talbot Financial LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $447.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.92 and a 200-day moving average of $473.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.