Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) vs. Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Financial Survey

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Weave Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.23 million 0.42 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Weave Communications $142.12 million 3.99 -$49.74 million ($0.67) -12.69

Analyst Ratings

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weave Communications.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taoping and Weave Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Weave Communications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Weave Communications has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Weave Communications -29.49% -51.25% -20.70%

Volatility and Risk

Taoping has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weave Communications has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Taoping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc. operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors. The BT segment is the company’s Crypto currency mining initiative. The TIT segment is involved in the company’s project-based technology products and services sold to the public sector such as Geographic Information System, Digital Public Security Technology, and Digital Hospital Information Systems. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

