Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 204,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 603,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Specifically, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,527 in the last 90 days. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 206,433 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 348,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

