Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Plans Dividend of GBX 10

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

LON TAM opened at GBX 475.75 ($5.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £285.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,776.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 459.07. Tatton Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 493.80 ($6.18).

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.