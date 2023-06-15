Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 112,500 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

