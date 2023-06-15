Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Team Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Team stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%.

Institutional Trading of Team

About Team

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

