Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Team Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Team stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.40.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%.
About Team
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
