Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

THQ opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ)

