Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

THQ opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

