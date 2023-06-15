TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) vs. u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Head to Head Survey

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and u-blox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -18.98 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 32.99

u-blox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies. TESSCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.6% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TESSCO Technologies and u-blox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00

u-blox has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given u-blox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe u-blox is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Summary

u-blox beats TESSCO Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

