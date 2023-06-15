The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $67.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,280 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

