The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $90,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

