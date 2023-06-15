The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 538,904 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.90% of Home Depot worth $2,900,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

