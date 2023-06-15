The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

