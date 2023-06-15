The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.24 and its 200-day moving average is $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

