The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $879.80

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 879.80 ($11.01) and last traded at GBX 876.80 ($10.97), with a volume of 39921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867.40 ($10.85).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.01) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.70) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.45) to GBX 970 ($12.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.33 ($10.24).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 827.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 787.36. The stock has a market cap of £8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,373.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

