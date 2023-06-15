The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Raised by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,802,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,722,000 after purchasing an additional 277,280 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

