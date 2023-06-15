The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Walt Disney worth $784,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

