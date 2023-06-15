The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

DIS opened at $92.45 on Friday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

