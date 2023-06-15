Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) is one of 378 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.21 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $117.81 million -$13.59 million 21.92

Profitability

Therapeutic Solutions International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -630.60% -59.99% -18.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 494 1603 4626 55 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Therapeutic Solutions International peers beat Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk, ID.

