Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Brick & Kyle Associates’ 10th Largest Position

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $520.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.45 and its 200 day moving average is $553.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

