Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces $0.12 — Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

TIM Price Performance

NYSE TIMB opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

TIM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 235.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

