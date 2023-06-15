Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces $0.12 — Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.
NYSE TIMB opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
