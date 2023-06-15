Todd R. Lachman Sells 45,000 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $822,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SOVO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 47.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sovos Brands

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

