Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.