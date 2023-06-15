TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $18.84 on Thursday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

