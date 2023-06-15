Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler Sells 21,413 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.5 %
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
