Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler Sells 21,413 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.5 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

