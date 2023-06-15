Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSE. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSE opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. Trinseo has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $504.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Trinseo by 107.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.