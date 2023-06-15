Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Triton International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

