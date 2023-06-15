U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 17th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.11 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,209,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

