UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNF. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UNF opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average is $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $70,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

