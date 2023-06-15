Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of UUU opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
