Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ VHNAW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

