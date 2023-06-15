Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $66,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

