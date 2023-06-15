Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 1.0 %

Valuence Merger Corp. I stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMCA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $223,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 81.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 666,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.