Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.