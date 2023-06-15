Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

