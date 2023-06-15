Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,442 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

