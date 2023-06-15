Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 126.4% in May

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the May 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VNQI opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.