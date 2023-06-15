Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $199.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $200.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

