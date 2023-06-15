Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBK stock opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

