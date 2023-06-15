Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $403.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

